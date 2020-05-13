With 509 new cases, TN’s corona count crosses 9,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 509 new Covid-19 positive cases today. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the State crossed the 9000 mark (9,227).

According to a bulletin released by State Health department tonight, out of the 509 cases that were found today, 380 were from Chennai alone.

A total number of 2,176 persons have been discharged so far, while the death toll stands at 64. There are 4,470 active cases in Chennai alone, 345 in Chengalpattu, 335 in Ariyalur, 384 in Cuddalore and 406 in Thiruvallur.

A majority of these are linked to the Koyambedu vegetables, fruits and flower wholesale market cluster, it is said. The number of airport quarantine cases stands at nine. Thiruvannamalai has 115 cases Villupuam has 251 and Perambalur has 125 affected persons.