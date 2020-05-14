14 migrant workers killed in road accidents in MP and UP

Chennai: At least 14 migrant workers were killed and dozens injured in two different road mishaps in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today.

Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near Muzaffarnagar, officials said today.

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night, the official said.

At least eight migrant labourers died and around 50 received injuries after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Funa, Madhya Pradesh around 3 am today.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The incident occurred in Cantt PS area of Guna.