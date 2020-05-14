Gadkari sparks row by saying coronavirus prepared in lab

Chennai: With the global scientific community remaining sceptical about the claim that coronavirus had its origins in a laboratory in Wuhan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reiterated his stance that the virus originated in a lab.

In a recent interview with a news magazine, the for MSME, Road Transport and Highways Minister had said he does not ascribe to the theory that the virus that is causing COVID-19 is natural. He had said that the virus is an artificial one, prepared in a lab. The scientific community is unable to come up with a solution to the virus as it is not a natural one, he stated.

And, on Wednesday, the Minister again said the virus is artificial and people need to understand the art of living with it. “It is an artificial virus and now many countries in the whole world, they are researching on it for a vaccine. The vaccine is not available, it is expected that vaccine will be available as soon as possible, then there will be no problem,” a TV channel quoted him as saying.

He further said a good methodology is the need of the hour to immediately identify the virus. He said India and the world is not prepared to face the virus as it was created in a laboratory.

“After finding a solution for that, we can create confidence. After taking a vaccine there will be no problem,” Gadkari was quoted as saying.