K’town busy with post production works

More than 10 films in Tamil including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam have resumed post-production work.

After Tamilnadu government allowed post-production works to resume during lockdown, many projects resumed work.

Shankar’s Indian 2 has begun at a studio in Chennai following the guidelines. The film has been facing a lot of hurdles ever since its inception.

Meanwhile, Trisha’s Raangi team also resumed the post-production. This film is also produced by Lyca Productions.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor is in the final stages of production. The team has completed 90 per cent of the film’s shoot with only few talkie portions left. They have also resumed the editing work.

On Tuesday (May 12), Composer Ghibran took to his Instagram page to announce that he has started working on the re-recording of his upcoming film, Ka Pae Ranasingam. The film features Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the film.

Meanwhile dubbing works for Kabadadhaari began in Chennai recently.

Produced by Lalitha Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers and Distributors, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy of Sathya fame is directing Kabadadaari in which Sibiraj plays a traffic police officer. The film also has Jayaprakash and J Satish Kumar in important roles. Simon K King of Kolaigaran fame is composing the music for the film, Rasamathi has handled the camera and Praveen KL is taking care of the cuts.

The film’s producer Dhananjayan tweeted: ‘Thank you @actornasser sir for joining the dubbing of #Kabadadaari …we are gearing up to complete & plan for release in July/August depending on when theatres plan opening. Looking forward’.