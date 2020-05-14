Lockdown violation: 4,68,513 persons arrested in TN so far

Chennai: The State police have arrested nearly 4,68,513 persons for violating rules of the lockdown.

Despite being on the third extension of the lockdown since March, many people have not yet understood the importance of social distancing.

According to a press release from the DGP’s office, until this morning, 4,41,888 violations have been recorded and FIRs have been registered against violators.

The police seized as many as 3,86,573 vehicles. These are people who ventured out for non-essential errands. A total amount of Rs 5,43,88,379 has been collected as fine. The State police are returning the seized vehicles to their owners in a phashed manner.