Nirmala Sitharaman to make more announcements today

Chennai: A day after announcing a series of relief measures, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will once again address a press conference at 4 pm today.

At the event to be held at National Media centre, she is expected to announce the second tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Soures said she will announce more measures to give a further push to the economy reforms are especially expected in the agriculture sector which employs nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population.

On Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost liquidity for MSMEs via easier loans, credit guarantees and capital infusion for stressed small businesses.