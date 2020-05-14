Railways cancels all tickets booked till 30 June

Chennai: The Indian Railways has cancelled the bookings of all tickets for regular passenger trains for travel on or before 30 June.

A full refund will be given to all passengers whose tickets have been cancelled. However, special Shramik trains will continue to run.

The cancelled tickets were booked before the lockdown, when the Railways was still taking reservations for journeys in June. People who booked tickets 120 days prior to date of journey will get refund against cancellations.

According to a statement, ‘shramik (worker)’ – trains being run to transport stranded migrants – and ‘special’ passenger trains – that this week started running between Delhi and 15 stations as part of efforts to gradually restart normal service – will continue to operate as scheduled.

In April, the Railways refunded around Rs 1,490 crore after 94 lakh tickets, booked before the lockdown was imposed, were cancelled. A further Rs 830 crore was refunded for travel planned between 22 March and 14 April, the first phase of the lockdown.