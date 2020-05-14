Shahid Kapoor ready to work in Jersey remake

It’s never been easy for actor Shahid Kapoor to work with his father, the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. While conducting an interactive session on Twitter, Shahid revealed that he still gets nervous sharing the frame with him.

The father-son duo will be seen in the sports drama Jersey, after having earlier worked together in Mausam (2011) and Shaandaar (2015).

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Shahid also spoke about Jersey on a Twitter chat with his fans. He said: ‘Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.