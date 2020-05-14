TN’s corona meter nears 10,000; 447 new cases today

Chennai: As many as 447 new Covid-19 cases from various parts of Tamilnadu were reported today, taking the State’s total count to 9,674.

According to Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, 363 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Chennai alone today.

He said the total number of affected persons in the capital city is 5,625. Majority of them are linked to Koyambedu wholesale vegetables, fruits and flowers marker, which is now shut.

Besides Chennai, 84 persons from various districts of Tamilnadu were today found affected by Covid-19, the Minister said and added that the government is acting aggressively to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Stating that 66 have died in Tamilnadu so far due to coronavirus, Vijayabaskar added that 2240 persons have recovered and discharged. He said the mortality rate of Tamilnadu, which is 0.67, is very less and an expert committee has said there is nothing to worry about the infection which can be brought under control.