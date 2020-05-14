Will give 500 tokens per day at liquor shops: TASMAC to HC

Chennai: The TASMAC management today informed the Madras High Court that if it is allowed to reopen its liquor shops, it would ensure that only 500 tokens would be given to customers per day at each shops and strict social disatancing would be followed.

A full Bench of the Madras High Court was scheduled to hear all cases filed against the State government’s decision to reopen TASMAC wine shops, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, today.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justices Vineet Kothari and P N Prakash, will decide on the fate of the functioning of liquor outlets in the State.

Last week, the Tamilnadu government moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order for closure of State-run liquor outlets on the ground that there was total violation of guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madras High Court had on Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.