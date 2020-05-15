BMW extends care & service guarantees

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: BMW India has announced the roll-out of the BMW Extended Care+ Service campaign for its customers across the entire dealer network in the country.

According to a press note, customers can now avail comprehensive aftersales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function and ensure their vehicle is road-ready at all times.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting president, BMW Group India, said, “we are committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their vehicle along with uncompromising driving experience. BMW Extended Care+ Service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer’s cars at all times. Equipped with a wealth of experience, trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original parts, our customers can count on absolute peace of mind and maximum driving pleasure at all times.”

 

NT Bureau

