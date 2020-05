Chennai: Tamilnadu’s Coronavirus saga crossed 10,000 mark today, after the State reported 434 new Covid-19 cases late this evening.

Chennai retained its Corona capital status, by being responsible for 309 out of the 434 cases.

According to the State health department, as many as 359 patients were discharged today. Five new new Covid-19 deaths were also reported today.

Total tally of Tamilnadu is 10,108 cases, 2599 discharged, and 71 deaths, said a bulletin released by the State government.