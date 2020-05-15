Delhi govt urges Centre to open shops, malls; allow public transport

New Delhi: The Delhi government has submitted a proposal to the Centre on lockdown relaxations post 17 May and suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms.

The government has suggested operation of construction activities in the national capital and that movement of labourers within Delhi be allowed, sources in the government told PTI.

Taxis with two passengers will be allowed, they said, adding that in buses, 20 passengers are likely to be allowed to travel with strict social distancing norms.

“The government has suggested that opening of markets, complexes and malls should be allowed in Delhi. However, shops engaged in non-essential items in shopping complexes and malls should be allowed to operate on odd-even basis,” a source said.

In next two-three days, the government will come out with a standard operating procedure to allow economic activities from Monday in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that different economic activities will be allowed in the city from 18 May based on decisions taken by the Centre on lockdown relaxation.