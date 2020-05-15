Nirmala Sitharaman’s third tranche cover agriculture and allied activities

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure.

This fund will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure, she said while announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package.

“Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. Impetus for development pf farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure,” says Sitharaman.

She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE). The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu. This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

She said that unorganised MFEs units need technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards, build brands and marketing. The scheme will help two lakh MFEs attain the goals.

The existing micro food enterprises, farmer producer organisation, self-help groups (SHGs) and cooperatives will be supported. The scheme is expected to improve health and safety standards, integration with retail markets among others.

Sitharaman announces Rs 20,000 cr for aqua culture, infrastructure for fisheries to help raise fish production, exports.

Rs 500 cr allocated for beekeeping initiatives to benefit 2 lakh beekeepers in rural areas, says Sitharaman.

On Thursday, Sitharaman said that migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS cards would be given free food grain supply for next two months among others.

The Minister’s announcements on Wednesday (day 1) included six measures for the MSME ssector, two for EPF, two for NBFC and MFI sector, one for discoms, one for contractors, one for real estate sector, and three tax measures.

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become ‘self-reliant’ and deal with COVID-19 crisis.