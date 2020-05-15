Over 6 lakh meals given to underprivileged communities

Chennai: As part of its continued food security support during the Covid-19 pandemic, HCL is providing hot cooked meals and dry ration kits to the ‘unprivileged communities’ across the country.

A press release said HCL has distributed over 6,00,000 nutritious and hygienic meals and over 5000 dry ration kits in the National Capital Region, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Nagarkata (West Bengal).

This distribution was done in collaboration with local government authorities including the district administration in Noida and Chennai and HCL’s partner NGOs.

The meals and kits were provided to migrant labourers and their families residing in makeshift shelters, communities living in urban slums, daily wage earners, abandoned elderly, and orphanages across these locations.