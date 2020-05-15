Serious eye issues behind digital screen viewing

Chennai: These days’ students and IT professionals are not much serious about their continuous staring at computer and mobile phone screens for hours together.

They have an excuse for it saying that most of their learning is now online especially during the Lockdown and they must submit their project by fetching materials from the internet.

Technology is not to be blamed for this. Instead, the duration of usage by students and IT Professionals which causes real strain and discomfort to their eyes leading to various eye related problems.

According to Dr S Soundari, head of medical services, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, the recent Corona pandemic lockdown across many countries have increased the usage of screen viewing among many who have a high risk of getting severe eye issues.

Many researchers conclude that between 50 and 90 per cent of people who work at such screens, especially students have at least some symptoms of eye issues. The reason behind this is students spend too much of their time staring at lighted screens including computers, tabs, pads and mobile phones browsing social media, online gaming and watching motion pictures. “In such cases eye issues should not be ignored and it is important to pay immediate attention to eye health,” adds Dr Soundari.

Eye strain is mainly caused due to direct and continuous eye exposure with lighted devices and most often in less than ideal lighting and ergonomic environments. Such eye strain can cause eyes to be dry, itchy and burning with redness or irritation. Issues including eye strain and dry eyes are easily treated in consultation with an ophthalmologist. Wearing recommended glasses can reduce eyestrain and prevent headaches.

To minimise glare, correct the flickering and blinks of the digital screen. Take regular breaks while using digital screens. Try out 20-20-20 rule i.e., looking up 20 feet away, every 20 minutes for 20 seconds. Minor changes in regular lifestyle and a healthy diet can keep you away from eye issues.