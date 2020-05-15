Toshiba ‘committed’ to support India’s Covid-19

Chennai: Toshiba has said it is committed to support India during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tomohiko Okada, managing director, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd, said in a statement, “Toshiba Group is responding to the global corona virus pandemic with measures that prioritise the safety of our employees and their families, and of our customers and business partners. We continue to monitor the situation in India and to follow Indian government guidance and instructions, while doing all we can to ensure business continuity. Pursuant to our basic commitment Committed to People”.

“Toshiba group companies in India have donated approximately Rs 1.95 crore during the current crisis, towards the fight against the pandemic as well as other CSR activities approved by the government”.

TJPS is making a donation of total of Rs 25,00,000 to each five Chief Minister’s fund of the States where TJPS Operations are located: Chennai Factory (Tamilnadu), Kudgi Project (Karnataka), Gurugram Office (Haryana), Harduaganj/Meja Project (Uttar Pradesh) and Darlipali Project (Odisha).