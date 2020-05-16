16 arrested for cheating with photocopied TASMAC tokens

Chennai: As many as 16 persons were arrested in Cuddalore for trying to purchase liquor at TASMAC outlets by using photocopied colour tokens which were introduced today.

Based on information, police arrested the 16 and are conducting investigations, sources said.

Colour coded tokens, that specify the time and day of the week will be distributed to consumers to buy liquor at State-owned outlets set to open on Saturday as part of efforts tomanagecrowd and ensure social distancing.

The Supreme Court’s order earlier on Friday paved the way for resumption of liquor salein Tamilnadu through Tamilnadu State Marketing Corporation retail vends.

As per the new arrangement, those seeking to buy liquor will have to gettoken first and only then they could make the purchase on the date and time specified, an office- bearer of a TASMACworkers association said here on Friday.

The liquor outlets start sales from today in non- containment areas, except in Chennai Police limits and Thiruvallur district limits.

Shops would be open 10 a.m to 5 p.m and only 500 tokens would be issued to the public per day per shop, the release added.

Seven different colour-coded tokens have been readied to be provided to the people.