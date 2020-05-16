Corona relief contributions in Tamilnadu touches Rs 367 crore

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has so far received Rs 367 crore towards corona prevention and relief fund.

An official release here today said till 2 April, the State had received Rs 62.30 crore as relief from the industries, corporates and others. From 3 to 6 April, the State had received another Rs 17.44 crore taking the total contributions to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to Rs 79.74 crore.

In continuation of this, the State government received Rs 54.88 crore during 7 to 13 April and from 14 to 20 April, it received another Rs 26.30 crore from various sections of the society as contributions towards corona relief measures, taking the total to Rs 160,93,74,572, the release said.

In the 10 day period from 20 to 30 April, the government had received Rs 145,48,35,986 crore and from 1 to 5 May, a total of Rs 41,34,4,882 were received taking the total contributions to Rs 347,76,15,440. It said during the nine-day period from 6 to 14 May, the State government as received Rs 19,29,22,903, taking the total to Rs 367,05,38,343.

Releasing the names of the companies, industries, and others who contributed more than Rs ten lakhs, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked all the companies NGOS and the public for their contribution towards corona relief.

He also thanked the government and public sector undertaking employees for donating their one day salary towards corona relief measures.

He also thanked all those who had generously contributed from their savings to the relief fund, though it might be a small amount.