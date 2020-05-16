Govt not doing Covid-19 tests positively:Stalin

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin today blamed that the State government is not properly carrying out the coronavirus testing.

Interacting with the party’s district secretaries via video-conferening today, he said that by relaxing the lockdown rules the State government paved way for the spread of coronavirus at Koyambedu Market.

The meeting was held through video conferencing due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

According to sources, crucial issues including the party’s Ondrinaivom Vaa scheme were discussed during the meet.