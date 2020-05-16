More doctors, people test positive for Covid-19 in TN

Chennai: Three doctors who work for a private hospital in Chennai, a class 10 student in Triplicane, 12 persons in Chengalpet and 50 in Tirunelveli have been reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 85,000 on Friday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus infection from Kashmir to Kerala and from Karnataka to Bihar, even as indications emerged about greater relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown beginning Monday to contain economic costs of the pandemic.

Five people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamilnadu on Friday while 434 tested positive, taking the number of cases past the 10,000 mark, the State health department said.

The five fatalities include a 53-year-old woman from Chennai. With this, the death toll in the State has risen to 71, a bulletin issued by the department said. Of the 434 fresh cases, 49 are passengers who arrived from overseas and other states.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus till date is 10,108, the bulletin said. The day also saw 359 people getting discharged from various hospitals, taking the tally to 2,599, it said.