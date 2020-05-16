No pay-cut for players: BCCI

Mumbai: The treasurer of the world’s richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the suspension of cricketing activities including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai: The treasurer of the world’s richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the suspension of cricketing activities including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhumal said that players pay cut would be the last thing to do. Cricket has been suspended since March in the country due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are not discussing a pay cut as of now. We are hoping that despite the financial crisis we will be able to tide over it. But yes IPL would be a big revenue loss to BCCI, when a situation comes then we will think about it but that would be the last thing. Ideally, we somehow want to manage it without going for that cutting option, Dhumal said.