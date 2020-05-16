Radhakrishnan warns action against fake Kabasura Kudineer

Chennai: Special Officer to tackle Covid-19 for Chennai, J Radhakrishnan today said that strict action will be taken against those who manufacture and sell fake Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal tonic.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a review meeting with officials about the spread of coronavirus in Chinmaya Nagar located near the Koyambedu market, Radhakrishnan said people should buy Kabasure Kudineer only from those who are authorised by the government.

He also said that people should wear mask compulsarily whenever they go outside. “Social distancing should be followed at public places. People should wash their hands after returning home. All the rules implemented by the government should be followed,” he said.

Radhakrishnan flagged off the auto rickshaws that will be used to create awareness against coronavirus using loud speakers. He also distributed Kabasura Kudineer to health officials and public.