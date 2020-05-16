TN: Class 10 public exams hall-tickets from 18 May

Chennai: School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said that the hall tickets for the tenth board exams will be issued after 18 May.

Sources said once they are released, students will be able to download their admit card online by visiting the websites – dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

It may be noted that the State Education Department recently announced the new dates for the board exams of classes 10,11 and 12. Sengottaiyan said that the 10th board exams will begin on 1 June and will go on till 12 June.

“Class 11 exams which were postponed will be held from 2 June. 36,842 class 12 students who were not able to take up the exam on 24 March can write it on 4 June,” he said.

He further said that the evaluation of class 12 answer sheets will begin on 27 May. Sengottaiyan added that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure that the students take up the exam without any fear.

Apart from this, special NEET classes will be taken in 10 colleges, he said and added that it is not yet decided when the schools will be reopened.