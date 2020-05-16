TN reports 477 new Covid-19 cases, 332 from Chennai

Chennai: As many as 477 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamilnadu today. Out of them, 332 were from Chennai. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State has touched 10,585.

According to sources, 93 people who came from Bangladesh and other states in the country have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

It is said that 939 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals today. Officials said they have intensified testing process across the State, especially in Chennai.