TN to give Rs 2,000 each to hairdressers

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today announced Rs 2,000 to hairdressers in the State. This is aimed at covering non-registered members of the Tamil Nadu hairdressers’ welfare board, as the members of the board have already received Rs 2,000 each in two instalments.

According to an official release here, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has considered their request with kindness and ordered cash support.

This announcement follows representation from the non-registered members that their livelihood was severely hit by the lockdown and sought cash support from the state.

The non-registered members have to submit their petitions to respective village administrative officers, executive officers of the town panchayats and zonal officials of the municipalities and corporations to get the financial aid.

The officials concerned will then recommend to the respective district collectors, who in turn will approve the cash support.