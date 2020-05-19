Angela Merkel urges world to work together

Berlin: The global coronavirus crisis would be overcome faster and better if the world works together, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly.

No country can solve this crisis alone, we must act together, said Merkel during her video message at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) meeting on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coronavirus pandemic would show emphatically that more needs to be done worldwide, for better early warning mechanisms and prevention measures, for more research cooperation and for stronger health systems, according to Merkel.

The World Health Organization is the legitimate global institution where the threads come together, said Merkel. Because of this, we must constantly examine how we can further improve the processes in the WHO.

It was most urgent to contain the coronavirus pandemic, stressed Merkel, adding that appropriate diagnostics and therapeutics worldwide were needed. Furthermore, it was also necessary to develop a vaccine which had to be accessible and affordable for everyone.

I am convinced that we will overcome the coronavirus pandemic, stressed Merkel.”The more we work together globally, the faster and better we will succeed.”