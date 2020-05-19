Arnab Goswami case: SC refuses to transfer probe to CBI

Chennai: The Supreme Court today refused to transfer probe to CBI in FIRs lodged against Republic TV editor in-chief Arnab Goswami for news show on Palghar mob-lynching.

The top court on 11 May had directed that no coercive action should be taken against Goswami in the fresh FIR lodged by Mumbai police and had reserved its verdict on both of his petitions.

Goswami had claimed in the top court that he was interrogated by Mumbai Police for over 12 hours with regard to FIR on alleged defamatory statements and one of the two investigating officers probing the case against him has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra government had also moved the apex court alleging that Goswami has been misusing protection granted by the top court and has been “browbeating” the police by “creating fear psychosis”.

During the hearing on 11 May, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, had argued that this case is all about a political party targeting a journalist as the complainants are members of one particular party.