Avalara welcomes Atmanirbhar, but wants additional help

Chennai: In a bid to provide relief against Covid-19 pandemic, the government recently announced Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package.

Avalara, a tax technology company. has reacted to the announcements. Manjula Muthukrishnan, managing director, Avalara Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said, “What we heard from Finance Minister was a series of steps towards empowerment through reform, enabling access to finance and jobs for those who are negatively impacted by this current crisis.”

She added: “We welcome the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package, which will help inject liquidity. It features some supportive measures to get the supply chain moving.”

“Other measures for NBFCs, power distribution companies should help these sectors stay afloat. While the reform measures are positive and are likely to bring our industries back on track, we need to monitor the implementation of these measures carefully.”

“Now is the time when we need businesses to have confidence in the economy to generate demand. We would be happy to see additional help in the form of tax relaxations for specific sectors like tourism, hospitality, automobile, and aviation, including rate cuts, waivers, or similar fiscal measures.”