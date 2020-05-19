Lactalis India pledges Rs 1.5 crore to PM Cares & State funds

Chennai: Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, world’s largest dairy group has pledged Rs 1 crore to India’s PM Care fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country’s fight against the global pandemic.

The amount is donated through Lactalis India’s group of companies – Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy and Thirumala Milk.

In addition to the contribution made to the PM Cares fund, Lactalis India employees put together voluntary contributions that the company matched to contribute a total of Rs 50 lakh.

According to a press release, this contribution will go to the State administrations in which Lactalis India is operating in, namely, Tamilnadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Kumar, managing director, Lactalis India said, “Lactalis India stands in solidarity with the country in this fight against COVID-19. As essential services organizations, Prabhat, Anik and Thirumala and all their employees have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products across the country.”