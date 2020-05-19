TN’s Covid cases cross 12,000; 688 test positive in 1 day

Chennai: Tamilnadu’s count of coronavirus affected cases crossed 12,000 today, with 688 persons testing positive in 24 hours.

In Chennai alone, 552 new infections were found today, making the city the undisputed Covid-19 capital of the State.

In total, 7672 persons are infected by the pandemic in the metropolis. In Tamilnadu, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 12,448. On the other hand, 489 were discharged after recovery today.

While the death toll in Tamilnadu due to coronavirus stands at 84, a total number of 4,895 persons have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals across the State.

Earlier this morning, the number of Covid-19 cases in Royapuram had reached 1272, the highest in the city. The zone with second highest number of cases is Kodambakkam with 1077 positive cases.

According to a press release from the Greater Chennai Corporation, the area-wise break up of 15 zones says that Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has nearly 835 persons testing positive for the infection. Teynampet has 786 persons with the virus contract, the release said.