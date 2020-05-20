743 test positive for Covid in TN, 557 in Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 743 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus affected persons in the State has crossed 13,000 and reached 13,191.

Chennai alone today contributed 557 cases to the State’s count. With this, the capital city has crossed the 8,000 mark with a total number of 8,228 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, with the recovery of all five persons who were earlier tested positive for coronavirus, Dharmapuri is now all set to become green zone. Transport, business and other activities are expected to resume in the district soon.

According to data from the Greater Chennai Corporation this morning, 1,931 patients have recovered from the novel Coronavirus and 57 have died. The number of Covid 19 cases in Royapuram stood at 1088, the highest in the city. So far, 320 persons have recovered and 15 lives were lost here.

The zone with second highest number of cases is Kodambakkam with 806 active positive cases. The data said that 327 patients were discharged from hospitals and four persons died due to the infection.