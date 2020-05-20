CBRE Group rises to 128th place on Fortune 500

Chennai: CBRE Group, Inc. has risen to128th place on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest US.-based public companies. The company’s position rose from 2019, when it was ranked at 146.

CBRE has been ranked among Fortune’s Most Admired Companies for eight consecutive year. ‘CBRE’s continued growth reflects our people’s deep commitment to delivering great outcomes for our clients,’ said Bob Sulentic, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

“Their dedicated service has never been more critically important than right now, as together we help our clients, colleagues and communities navigate the formidable challenges created by Covid-19.” Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa CBRE said.