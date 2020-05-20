KFC introduces contactless takeaways

Chennai: KFC India is doubling down on its efforts to keep team members and customers safe by introducing Contactless Takeaway.

This is an ordering experience in which the customer can place a prepaid order on the KFC App, website or mSite, and walk into the restaurant to pick up the order at the pre-decided time. The new service is aimed at providing a completely cashless and contactless experience to consumers.

Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India said, “With Contactless Takeaway, our aim is to offer safe and easy access to those who are already on the road for essential journeys or on their way home from difficult work shifts. It comes backed with our 4X safety promise – of sanitisation, social distancing, screening (of temperature) and contactless service. Through the use of the KFC app or website and digital payments, this service is easy, quick and completely contactless.”