KGF: Chapter 2 team resumes post-production work

KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, have resumed the post-production work. Karthik Gowda, the creative executive producer of Hombale Films, took to Twitter to post a picture of director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and music director Ravi Basrur working together in a studio.

Sources say that the film is on the verge of completion and the makers have decided to complete re-recording and dubbing for portions they had already shot.

Karthik Gowda Write, KGF: Chapter 2 music sessions.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel of 2018 hit film, KGF: Chapter 1. The film features Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Major portions of the film were shot at a huge set erected in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 23.