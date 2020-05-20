Motorola announces its new flagship in India

Chennai: Motorola is aggressively entering the flagship smartphone segment in India. To stand apart in the market, Motorola said it has built a device that nails everything consumers care about most.

Motorola has announced – motorola edge+ with a “powerhouse 5G performance, a dynamic and immersive display, a photography experience like no other, audio that’s completely unmatched, and the largest battery of any 5G phone on the market”.

According to a press release, “the motorola edge+ comes with Motorola’s brand new Endless Edge AMOLED display that wraps nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the device and stretches 6.7 inches to create an extremely immersive viewing experience. With minimal bezels and a small hole punch for the selfie camera, the edge+ comes with a best in class screen to body ratio of 93 per cent.”