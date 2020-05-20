New mode of payment for LIC policies

Chennai: Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, make utility payments and buy gold. Did you know that paying your LIC of India premium takes just a few seconds on the PhonePe app?

According to a press release, to start with, download the PhonePe app if you have not already. Open the PhonePe app and click on the ‘LIC Premium’ icon. Enter the details, fetch the due amount and pay. Click on ‘View Receipt’, to view and download the receipt instantly for claiming tax benefits