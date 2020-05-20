Sasikumar, Bhagyaraj come together for Munthanai Mudichu remake

Yesteryear blockbuster Munthanai Mudichu, directed and enacted by K Bhagyaraj, will be remade soon. The remake will feature Sasikumar in the lead and it will be produced by JSB film Studios by JSB Sathish.

Sasikumar had met Bhagyaraj and held detailed discussion about the project.

Released on 1983, the movie featured Bhagyaraj and and Urvashi in the lead. The film focuses on Parimala, a mischievous girl, who falls in love with a widower who works as a teacher. She marries him by falsely accusing him of molesting her, but she has to take drastic steps to win his love.