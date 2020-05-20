Sivakarthikeyan’s  Doctor to release this Christmas?

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor are planning to release the film on Christmas, 25 December, 2020. Sources say that the team has already completed 80 per cent of the film’s shoot and the post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace from 11 May.

The makers are hopeful that the industry will get back to work post lockdown and they might be able to complete the shoot by August. Doctor went on floors in December 2019 and major portions were shot in Goa. An official announcement regarding the release date will be made soon.

The film is reportedly based on organ trafficking that happened in different parts of the state. Nelson Dilipkumar, who made his debut in Kollywood with Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokilaa, is directing the film, while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, and Archana in pivotal roles.