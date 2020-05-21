776 more test positive for Covid-19 in TN, 567 from Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 776 more Covid-19 cases, with 567 of them from Chennai alone.

The rise has prompted the State government to intensify its anti-corona measures, with Chief Secretary Shanmugam holding video conference with the special officers of Chennai, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts, where the infections are on a high.

With today’s figures, the total number of coronavirus affected persons in Tamilnadu has touched 13,967. As far as Chennai is concerned, the total number of Covid-19 infected patients is 8,795.

Attributing ‘new challenges’ as the reason behind the increase in Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said, ’25 persons who had initially tested negative are now infected with Covid-19.’

While the death toll has touched 94 in Tamilnadu, the number of recovered/discharged persons has reached 6,281. Vjayabaskar said a total number of 3.72 samples have been tested so far and the number of testing labs in the State has been increased from 63 to 66 (41 government and 25 private).