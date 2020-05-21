Bus row: UP Cong chief gets bail, but arrested again

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu was granted bail on Wednesday by a court in Agra for staging a protest against the administration for refusing to allow buses offered by his party to ferry stranded migrants.

Hours later, he was arrested again in Lucknow in connection with another case relating to the buses, PTI reported.

Lallu was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday afternoon, media convener of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Lallan Kumar said. Senior party leaders Pradeep Mathur, Vivek Bansal and Manoj Dixit who were arrested with him, were also released.

“But soon after, Lallu was arrested by a team of [the] Lucknow police in connection with a second case filed against him at the Hazratganj police station on Tuesday night,” Kumar added.