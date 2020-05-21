Court gives 6-day police custody of sex crimes accused Kasi

Chennai: A POCSO Court in Nagercoil has granted six-day custody of sex crimes accused Kasi to police.

Since there have been multiple allegations against him, a special police team will grill him to bring out details during custody, sources said.

Goondas Act was recently slapped against Kasi, a youth from Nagercoil, who was allegedly involved many sexual crimes.

According to sources, the action has been taken against him due to the nature of his offence and also to prevent him from coming out of prison.

The All Women Police Station in Kottar, Nagercoil, arrested the 26-year-old unemployed man recently, for sexually harassing and then extracting money from women by blackmailing them with photographs and videos.

Details about him are chilling. Kasi alias Suji, son of Thangapandian, lived in Ganesapuram Main Road, Nagercoil. He made lakhs by blackmailing women from affluent families including a doctor.

His list of victims included women from Kanyakumari to Chennai whom he befriended through social media. Police said he posed on the internet as an entrepreneur. To some, he told that he was a pilot or sometimes he introduced himself as a lawyer.

He even photo shopped his pictures to look more muscular and beefed up while he pretended to work out in the gym. Using this, he would lure women he found on social media to video chat with him and send their personal pictures.