Temples not to reopen for devotees on 1 June: Officials

Chennai: Officials have turned down reports which claimed that temples managed by the State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in Tamilnadu would allow devotees from 1 June.

“No such decision has been taken so far. Devotees will be allowed in temples only after the Central and the State governments take necessary decisions in this regard,” officials said and requested people to not believe rumours being spread on social media.

Earlier, reports had claimed that social distancing measures will be followed at the places of worship from 1 June, and devotees will be asked to follow rules.

Though regular rituals are being performed, temples are not allowing devotees inside ever since the lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of corona.