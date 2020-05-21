TN grants permission for TV serials shoot with restrictions

Chennai: The State government today granted permission with restrictions to resume shoot for small screen serials following request from FEFSI and television producers association during coronovirus lockdown.

A press release here said that the shooting should be held indoors and not more than 20 should be present. But for actors and actresses during shot, all should wear masks.

The shooting spot should be sanitised regularly. Vehicles coming to shooting spot should be disinfected. Those with cough, cold or fever in shooting spot should be advised to stay away and take medical help immediately.

The release added, “General public should not be allowed at shooting spot. Permission should be obtained to shoot in Chennai from Corporation Commissioner and other districts with respective District Collectors.”