Co-morbid conditions add to TN’s toll, 12 teams formed

Chennai: With most of the patients who died after they were infected by coronavirus having co-morbid conditions that bring down the survival rate, the Tamilnadu government has formed 12 committees to handle this.

According to Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, the State has been consistently maintaining a mortality rate of 0.7 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the country.

“We have formed 12 committees for each co-morbid condition such as renal disease, cancer, diabetes and hypertension, with doctors from the government and private sector,” he said.

Stating that this was for cocooning the vulnerable groups, he added: “We will inform them on what they should do and urge them to follow doctors’ advice. Doctors should provide protocol-based care for them. This is to prevent deaths despite the co-morbidities.”

Tamilnadu witnessed over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Thursday and reported seven fatalities, the government said. As many as seven deaths took the death toll to 94, while the overall positive cases touched 13,967.