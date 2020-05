Chennai: By reporting 786 new cases of coronavirus, Tamilnadu today crossed 14,000 mark. As many as 569 out of the total 786 cases are from Chennai.

On the other hand, 846 patients were discharged after recovery today. Tamilnadu today witnessed four new Covid-19 deaths. Total tally: 14,753 cases, 7128 recoveries, 98 deaths & 7524 active cases.

Chennai has a total of 9,364 cases. with 569 cases being reported today alone. Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Tiruppur have 0 active cases.