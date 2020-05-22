Karthi’s Sulthan postponed?

There were reports in a section of press that Karthi starrer Sulthan is likely to get postponed to April 2021 and the movie will be on the lines of Kashmora, which was Karthi’s 2016 fantasy thriller.

However producer of Sulthan, S R Prabhu from Dream Warrior Pictures denied the reports as rumours. He said, ‘Nothing is True #Sulthan’.

Sulthan stars Karthi playing the lead along with Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade fame playing the female lead. It is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame.