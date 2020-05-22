RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to meet media today, crucial announcements expected

Chennai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media at 10 am today. This will be the third presser of the RBI chief on the central bank’s measures to address Covid-19 crisis.

Various crucial announcements are expected during today’s press briefing, which comes after the government gave details of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

“Watch out for RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta live address at 10 am today (22 May, 2020),” the central bank tweeted early today.

It is to be noted that the meeting of RBI’s monetary policy committee is expected to be held between 3-5 June The committee is likely to announce its second bi-monthly policy of 2020-21 on 5 June.

RBI had slashed in March the benchmark interest rate by a massive 75 basis points and also announced a three-month moratorium to be given by banks to provide relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the lockdown.