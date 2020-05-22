Worried over rising Covid cases, TN launches intensive micro-plan

Chennai: A new plan has been devised by the Tamilnadu government to control the rising coronavirus cases in the State, especially in the capital city of Chennai which has become epicentre of Covid-19.

As per the intensive micro-plan, aggressive steps are being taken to control and contain the virus infection in 34 most affected wards spread over three municipal zones in Chennai.

This is being monitored by nodal officer to the Greater Chennai Corporation, Dr J Radhakrishnan, and the Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash, sources said and added that experts have been roped in for the task.

Tamilnadu witnessed over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Thursday and reported seven fatalities, the government said.

The state recorded 776 cases of coronavirus, and the infected included those who had returned from other countries including the US and states like Maharashtra, according to a Health Department bulletin.

As many as seven deaths took the death toll to 94, while the overall positive cases touched 13,967.

According to the bulletin, 400 people were discharged, even as 6,282 individuals have been cured of the illness so far.