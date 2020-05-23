Alliance Air to resume operations from 25 May

Chennai: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is all set to commence flight operations from 25 May with 57 flight departures per day to different destinations across the country.

The detailed schedule of the flight operations from 25 May to 30 June can be seen at Alliance Air section of www.airindia.in

According to a press release, the airline has tried to connect maximum regional touchpoints across the country in its schedule so that travellers have the convenient option of flying back to their roots as soon as possible.

The airline said it will be adhering to all government guidelines and follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“The focus will now be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and minimising contagion through contact and through frequently touched surfaces,” it said.